Embattled former professional guardian Traci Hudson found "unresponsive" at hotel

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The I-Team has learned troubling new developments in the case of a former professional guardian who is scheduled to stand trial on multiple felony charges early next month.

The Pinellas County State’s Attorney’s Office asked the judge to issue an arrest warrant for former professional guardian Traci Hudson after she failed to show up for a court hearing last week. That hearing involved two new felony charges. But her attorney said there was a good reason she wasn’t in court.

For more than three years, Traci Hudson has been required to attend court hearings after being charged with exploitation, theft, and perjury involving elderly victims under her care.

Her cases were reviewed by the Pinellas County Inspector General’s Office, which produced a scathing 77-page report outlining allegations Hudson abused and exploited court-appointed wards under her care.

But last Tuesday, she failed to show up for court to face two new charges filed by prosecutors last week of exploitation of an elderly adult.

“Defense counsel and I had an agreement that he was going to bring his client in on April 11th, that same day, to turn herself in on those two new charges,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Renee Bauer.

On the floor, unresponsive

A Pinellas Park Police report said that on April 11th at 2:46 pm, Hudson’s daughter grew concerned about the missed court appearance and asked for a welfare check at a Marriott Hotel, which was Hudson’s last known location. Hudson was found “on the floor unresponsive.”

WFTS Exterior shot of the Marriott hotel in Pinellas Park, Florida.

Her daughter told police her mother was facing 15 years in prison for exploitation charges.

According to the report, “there was a substantial likelihood that Hudson attempted to commit suicide” and that Hudson met Baker Act criteria and was hospitalized.

The Baker Act, also called “The Florida Mental Health Act,” is a way to provide individuals with emergency services and temporary detention for up to 72 hours for mental health examination if someone is believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

“She’s done nothing wrong other than have an emergency medical situation, which happens every day,” said attorney Richard McKyton, who represents Hudson in her criminal cases.

McKyton provided records to the judge showing that Hudson is still hospitalized.

The prosecutor asked the judge to have Hudson arrested after she is released from the hospital.

“What we have here and what happened in that hotel room on April 11th, the state’s position is, it shows her desire to avoid prosecution,” Bauer said.

GPS monitoring upon discharge from the hospital

WFTS Traci Hudson appears in court in 2021.

The judge modified the condition of Hudson’s bond when she’s released from the hospital.

“She’ll be outfitted with a GPS and she’s to remain at home, come to court and go to her lawyer’s office, and that’s it. No more hotel rooms for Ms. Hudson,” said Judge Susan St. James.

With the new counts, Hudson faces 20 felony charges which could result in a sentence of up to 135 years if she is convicted on all counts. Hudson has another court hearing scheduled for April 24th.

The judge said she has to attend the hearing unless she’s still in the hospital.

Hudson’s trial is scheduled to begin May 2nd.

