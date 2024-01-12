Presence of canine distemper confirmed at Ft. DeSoto Park campground

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County said the presence of canine distemper has been confirmed at Ft. DeSoto Park Campground.

The disease is highly contagious among dogs and can be deadly for dogs that haven't been vaccinated or are susceptible due to age or compromised immune systems, the county said on its website.

Canine distemper is preventable and is part of regular vaccination schedules for dogs. It's especially important for puppies to get the full series of distemper vaccinations.

Other tips that can help prevent distemper include:



Keep dogs away from infected animals and wildlife

Be careful socializing a puppy or unvaccinated dog Especially in areas where dogs congregate like dog parks, classes, and doggy daycare



According to the American Kennel Club, distemper can cause a wide range of symptoms and has two stages.

Once a dog is infected, "the virus initially replicates in the lymphatic tissues of the respiratory tract before moving on to infect the rest of the dog's lymphatic tissues, the respiratory tract, the GI tract, the central nervous system and more."

The AKC said stage one of distemper can include a watery to pus-like discharge from the eyes, fever, loss of appetite, and a clear nasal discharge.

Stage two can include neurological issues like partial or full paralysis, seizures, head tilt, muscle twitching, and even death.

