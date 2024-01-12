As canine flu rises, Hillsborough pet shelter taking extra precaution

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Cases of canine flu are increasing in Hillsborough County, so one pet shelter has started taking extra precautions.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center said it recently discovered an increase in respiratory infections in its dogs. Diagnostic testing revealed two cases of H3N2 canine influenza were found among the shelter population.

The shelter said both dogs are being isolated and receiving medical care. To further combat the spread, shelter staff will monitor around 240 dogs and treat them for dog flu symptoms if necessary.

Staff added that several dogs have already recovered.

The shelter provided the following information and tips about canine flu.

Most cases of canine influenza are mild and common symptoms include cough, runny nose, fever, and reduced appetite. Some cases may progress to pneumonia, which can be life-threatening without proper care. As with human flu viruses, most dogs suffering from canine influenza will recover within two weeks with supportive care. Canine influenza is not transmittable to humans.





To protect animals in the community and prevent the further spread of disease, the Pet Resource Center encourages pet owners to limit dog-to-dog contact over the coming weeks. This includes visits to dog parks, day cares, and other public spaces with large numbers of pets.





The shelter is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.