Pop Drinks opens first Florida location with more than 2 million soda combinations

TAMPA, Fla. — Soda shops are making a comeback!

Scott Glauser grew up in the Soda Capital of the World.

That would be southern Utah, where hundreds of soda fountains — mixing and matching wild, weird flavors — are still popular attractions.

In fact, the resurgence of these "pop shops" is a hot craze in the West and Midwest.

Glauser also loves Tampa Bay. So that's why, in true mixing and matching fashion, he opened the very first Pop Drinks in Florida, on Race Track Road near Oldsmar (8995 Race Track Rd, Tampa).

"This is old school meets new school," he says of the small soda chain with a modern twist. "The sharing generation on social media meets the soda fountains of the early 1900s where they'd mix the syrup and fizz right in front of you."

Pop Drinks has more than two million flavor combinations, from the refreshing Italian Job (Coca-Cola, raspberry, vanilla, and fresh lime) to the decadent Butter Beer (root beer, butterscotch, and vanilla cream).

There's also a kids menu, a secret menu, and energy drinks

There are cookies and popcorn if you need a nibble, but just know that the sips are the stars.

For more on Pop Drinks, go here.