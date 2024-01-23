Police investigate apparent murder-suicide at assisted living facility in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide at an assisted living facility Tuesday morning.

Police said around 10 a.m., an employee at the Addington Place assisted living facility was conducting routine check-ins when they found a 76-year-old woman and her 81-year-old husband shot.

According to St. Pete Police, officers determined through the investigation that the husband was visiting his wife, shot her, and then turned the gun on himself.

The investigation is still ongoing.