Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide at assisted living facility in St. Pete

police generic crime scene
File
police generic crime scene
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 11:29:03-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide at an assisted living facility Tuesday morning.

Police said around 10 a.m., an employee at the Addington Place assisted living facility was conducting routine check-ins when they found a 76-year-old woman and her 81-year-old husband shot.

According to St. Pete Police, officers determined through the investigation that the husband was visiting his wife, shot her, and then turned the gun on himself.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.