Police in Pinellas Park looking for driver involved in hit-and-run pedestrian crash

Police in Pinellas Park are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian with a vehicle and did not stop.

Pinellas Park Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. at the 9600 block of 66th Street North.

Officers found a male pedestrian in the roadway that was hit by a vehicle, and the driver who hit him has not been located according to police.

The man who was hit is in a local hospital in critical condition.

Northbound lanes of 66th Street were closed at 94th Avenue but reopened at 6 a.m.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Pinellas Park Police at 727-369-7864