Police in Pinellas Park looking for driver involved in hit-and-run pedestrian crash

Police in Pinellas Park are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian with a vehicle and did not stop.
Pinellas Park Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. at the 9600 block of 66th Street North.
Officers found a male pedestrian in the roadway that was hit by a vehicle, and the driver who hit him has not been located according to police.
The man who was hit is in a local hospital in critical condition.
Northbound lanes of 66th Street were closed at 94th Avenue but reopened at 6 a.m.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Pinellas Park Police at 727-369-7864
Outside Jimmy Klass’s mobile home in Clearwater, symbols of American pride hang all around his residence. But after 64 years of working, living, paying taxes, and voting in America - Jimmy Klass discovered that he's not a U.S. citizen when he was denied Social Security benefits he had paid into his entire working life.