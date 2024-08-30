Pinellas school campus monitor arrested for sexual battery of 15-year-old: Police

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Police arrested a school campus monitor working in Pinellas Park for sexual battery on Thursday.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said officers were alerted of "potential sexual activity" within a vehicle at a local apartment complex on Aug. 28. When they arrived, they saw a 15-year-old girl walking away from a vehicle that had just left.

Police said the vehicle in question was the suspect vehicle where the sexual activity was allegedly taking place.

During an investigation, officers said they learned that the victim was engaging in sexual activity with Demetrious Jones, 36. After identifying and monitoring Jones, they confirmed he was a campus monitor for Pinellas County Schools and worked at Richard O. Jacobsen Technical High School in Seminole, which the victim currently attends.

Police said the inappropriate activity between Jones and the victim had been occurring for a period of time that hasn't been determined yet.

On Aug. 29, detectives interviewed Jones, who they said admitted to contacting and being present with the victim. Jones denied any sexual contact, however.

Police said based on the facts they learned through their investigation, Jones was taken into custody and charged with sexual battery. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

"I want to make it clear that the safety and well-being of our most vulnerable population is of utmost importance. The actions of this individual, who was entrusted with a position of responsibility within our school system, represent a profound violation of that trust," Chief Geissenberger said. "This crime not only harms the victim but also shakes the confidence of parents, students, and the community at large. We are committed to pursuing justice in this case, ensuring that those who abuse their power to exploit vulnerable individuals are held accountable under the law."

Police said they are looking for other possible victims of Jones. If any other students may have had inappropriate contact with Jones, they ask that you alert your local law enforcement agency. This is still an ongoing investigation.