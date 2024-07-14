Pinellas Park Police investigating shooting that injured 12-year-old boy

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating a shooting on Sunday afternoon that left a 12-year-old boy in the hospital.
Authorities said the incident happened at 2 p.m. on the 11600 block of 59th Street.
Once on scene, officers located a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
The 12-year-old has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said the incident was not a random act, and there was no threat to the community.
