Pinellas Park Police investigating shooting that injured 12-year-old boy

Posted at 3:35 PM, Jul 14, 2024

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating a shooting on Sunday afternoon that left a 12-year-old boy in the hospital.

Authorities said the incident happened at 2 p.m. on the 11600 block of 59th Street.

Once on scene, officers located a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 12-year-old has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the incident was not a random act, and there was no threat to the community.

