Pinellas Park councilwoman's husband dies after accident at Amber Glen Farm

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas Park councilwoman's husband died after a tragic farming accident on Wednesday.

The City of Pinellas Park posted on Facebook that Billy Reed, the husband of Councilwoman Patti Reed, died following an accident at Amber Glen Farm and Equestrian Center at 6348 102nd Ave North.

Amber Glen Farm and Equestrian Center posted this message on Facebook and said they are "Devastated to share that this morning we lost Billy Reed as a result of a tragic accident at the farm."

Pinellas Park Police said the death is not considered criminal or suspicious.