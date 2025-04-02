Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Pinellas Park councilwoman's husband dies after accident at Amber Glen Farm

Billy Reed
City of Pinellas Park
Billy Reed
Posted

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas Park councilwoman's husband died after a tragic farming accident on Wednesday.

The City of Pinellas Park posted on Facebook that Billy Reed, the husband of Councilwoman Patti Reed, died following an accident at Amber Glen Farm and Equestrian Center at 6348 102nd Ave North.

Amber Glen Farm and Equestrian Center posted this message on Facebook and said they are "Devastated to share that this morning we lost Billy Reed as a result of a tragic accident at the farm."

Pinellas Park Police said the death is not considered criminal or suspicious.

“We need to listen to the voice of the people, right?”
Last summer, the Florida Department of Environment Protection considered adding amenities like golf courses, pickleball courts, and hotels to state parks across the state. After public outcry, the plans were shelved, but the fight isn't over for some Florida residents.

Florida residents rally to protect state parks from development plans

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.