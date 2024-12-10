Pinellas nonprofits struggle to keep up with demand after many families displaced by hurricanes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County nonprofits are seeing a record number of people in need this holiday season, and a lot of those people are struggling because of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"We made a decision to stay here because we like being here," said Carlton Copeland who lives in an apartment at Pinellas Hope.

Copeland said home isn't a roof over your head; rather, it's where the people you love are.

"This is Chuck…one of the guys who works in our kitchen…" said Copeland.

Copeland and his wife have lived at Pinellas Hope for the last year, first in a tent, and now, with some help, they have an apartment on the property.

"Things started to get a little better…and then we had Hurricane Helene," said Copeland.

Pinellas Hope helps people who don't have housing, and the people who lived there had to be relocated twice during Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"I couldn't believe the devastation…trees were gone, tents were gone, a lot of the platforms that we put the tents on, they had floated away," said Copeland.

Copeland said since the hurricanes, it's been difficult for people to get back to their normal lives.

"A lot of people got displaced during that hurricane and they came here with nothing," said Copeland.

It's something nonprofits all over Pinellas County are seeing.

"Especially those who were impacted at the beaches, a lot of those folks have relocated inland in our area…and the demand for assistance and for hot meals has really risen as a result of the storms," said Michael Raposa with St. Vincent De Paul CARES.

"We are seeing a huge influx of phone calls, from families specifically who were impacted by the recent hurricanes," said Ashley Lowery with the Homeless Empowerment Program.

Leaders at St. Vincent De Paul CARES said an unprecedented amount of people showed up for hot meals on Thanksgiving.

"Every year it's a struggle, but this year in particular it's a huge struggle for us," said Raposa.

Lowery said not only is there more need, but there are fewer donations.

"Usually November and December are our biggest fundraising months when we get a big influx of donations, it has been a bit slower this year understandably so because of the hurricanes," said Lowery.

The organizations say they need food, hygiene products, and clothing donations as we get closer to Christmas.

Copeland asks everyone to help if they can.

"Even we are going to give, my wife and I. We don't have much, but whatever we have, things that we have leftover, people donated stuff after we moved, and we didn't need things, we gave it back," said Copeland.