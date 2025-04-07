Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Pinellas County wants to hear from you to determine where millions will be spent

The money is coming from a federal grant to help with storm recovery
Shore Acres flooded homes
WFTS
Shore Acres flooded homes
Posted
and last updated

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County leaders want your input as they decide where to spend $813 million, which is coming from a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant.

This comes about six months after the back-to-back hurricanes devastated the Tampa Bay area.

WATCH: Pinellas County wants to hear from you to determine where millions will be spent

Pinellas County wants to hear from you to determine where millions will be spent

Woody Woodring has a mobile home in Dunedin that flooded during Hurricane Helene. He knows firsthand how high the need is in his neighborhood.

“It’s been really hard on most people,” Woodring said.

Commission Chair Brian Scott weighed in on the grant money.

“This money is intended to help people recover. It is not intended to help the government. This does not go to the bottom line of our budget," Scott said.

He said at least 70% of the funds must be spent on low and moderate-income households and communities.

As for where exactly the money could go, that is still up in the air. Scott said it could be used to elevate people's homes or provide small business loans and rental assistance. It could also help mobile homeowners with homes that were labeled as substantially damaged.

"That assistance is definitely needed for a lot of people," Woodring said.

You have the chance to make your voice heard as the county determines where the money will be spent. There are several public meetings to share your input or click here for an online survey.

The dates for the meetings are below.

Monday, April 7, 6 to 8 p.m.

  • Lealman Exchange
  • 5175 4th Street North, St. Petersburg

Thursday, April 10, 6 to 8 p.m.

  • City of Dunedin - City Hall Commission Chambers
  • 737 Louden Avenue, Dunedin

Thursday, April 24, 6 to 8 p.m.

  • 1190 Georgia Avenue, Palm Harbor

“Like my mom said, in Inside Out 2, it's like a core memory.”
ABC Action News spoke with the 11-year-old who went viral when she met her hero Paige Bueckers ahead of the NCAA Women's Final Four in Tampa.

Tampa 11-year-old goes viral after meeting UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.