PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County leaders want your input as they decide where to spend $813 million, which is coming from a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant.

This comes about six months after the back-to-back hurricanes devastated the Tampa Bay area.

WATCH: Pinellas County wants to hear from you to determine where millions will be spent

Woody Woodring has a mobile home in Dunedin that flooded during Hurricane Helene. He knows firsthand how high the need is in his neighborhood.

“It’s been really hard on most people,” Woodring said.

Commission Chair Brian Scott weighed in on the grant money.

“This money is intended to help people recover. It is not intended to help the government. This does not go to the bottom line of our budget," Scott said.

He said at least 70% of the funds must be spent on low and moderate-income households and communities.

As for where exactly the money could go, that is still up in the air. Scott said it could be used to elevate people's homes or provide small business loans and rental assistance. It could also help mobile homeowners with homes that were labeled as substantially damaged.

"That assistance is definitely needed for a lot of people," Woodring said.

You have the chance to make your voice heard as the county determines where the money will be spent. There are several public meetings to share your input or click here for an online survey.

The dates for the meetings are below.

Monday, April 7, 6 to 8 p.m.



Lealman Exchange

5175 4th Street North, St. Petersburg

Thursday, April 10, 6 to 8 p.m.



City of Dunedin - City Hall Commission Chambers

737 Louden Avenue, Dunedin

Thursday, April 24, 6 to 8 p.m.



1190 Georgia Avenue, Palm Harbor