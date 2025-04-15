Pinellas County urges early disposal of hazardous waste ahead of hurricane season

Pinellas County is encouraging everyone to get rid of hazardous waste in their households before hurricane season.

The county says that every year, people rush to get rid of old gasoline or other harmful waste before hurricane season.

This leads to long lines and quickly fills the centers’ bulk fuel tanks, resulting in some people being turned away. So officials say it’s better to do it now.

“Many of these chemicals are fire hazards and could pollute your home and neighborhood during a hurricane,“ said Pinellas County Solid Waste Director Paul Sacco. “You’ll have enough to worry about as you prepare for a storm. Don’t wait till then to clear out these hazardous chemicals.”

Pinellas County has two free drop-off sites for household hazardous waste, including gasoline, oil, paint, and rechargeable batteries.



Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Center, 2855 109th Ave. N., St. Petersburg; open Tuesday through Friday and the first and third Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HHW North, 29582 U.S. 19 N, Clearwater, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These drop-off sites are for Pinellas County residents only. The county requires a government-issued ID to verify residency.