Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Pinellas County urges early disposal of hazardous waste ahead of hurricane season

Pinellas County Emergency Management
WFTS
Pinellas County Emergency Management
Posted

Pinellas County is encouraging everyone to get rid of hazardous waste in their households before hurricane season.

The county says that every year, people rush to get rid of old gasoline or other harmful waste before hurricane season.

This leads to long lines and quickly fills the centers’ bulk fuel tanks, resulting in some people being turned away. So officials say it’s better to do it now.

“Many of these chemicals are fire hazards and could pollute your home and neighborhood during a hurricane,“ said Pinellas County Solid Waste Director Paul Sacco. “You’ll have enough to worry about as you prepare for a storm. Don’t wait till then to clear out these hazardous chemicals.”

Pinellas County has two free drop-off sites for household hazardous waste, including gasoline, oil, paint, and rechargeable batteries.

  • Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Center, 2855 109th Ave. N., St. Petersburg; open Tuesday through Friday and the first and third Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • HHW North, 29582 U.S. 19 N, Clearwater, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

These drop-off sites are for Pinellas County residents only. The county requires a government-issued ID to verify residency.


"To keep hitting stone walls trying to resolve the matter—that’s not consumer friendly"

A retired law enforcement officer thought he took all the right steps when someone stole his identity and opened a new phone line, but he was still left with the bill.

Identity theft leaves Florida man with unexpected phone bill, then Verizon denied his fraud claim

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.