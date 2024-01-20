Pinellas County Sheriff's Office investigating after body of missing man found in Florida lake

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies are conducting a death investigation after the body of a missing man was found in Lake St. George in Palm Harbor on Friday.

Deputies responded to Lake St. George on Friday at 7 p.m. at the request of the Clearwater Police Department to assist in searching for a missing elderly man.

Deputies said 85-year-old Clouster Bryant, who frequents Lake St. George, was reported missing to the Clearwater Police Department after he left to go fishing but never returned home.

Deputies searched the north boat ramp of Lake St. George and located Bryant's pick-up truck. They found a capsized John Boat on the south side of the lake.

A body identified as Bryant was located next to the boat.

Deputies said he was wearing a life jacket and had fishing equipment.

According to deputies, there were no apparent signs of recent damage to Bryant's boat, and there is no evidence that his death is criminal in nature.