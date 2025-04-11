Pinellas County Schools budget plan could cut over 400 staff members

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A district budget update from Pinellas County Schools could lay off over 400 staff members.

According to the budget proposal, around 400 school-based roles will be cut, while the district office will see about 35 cuts. This will include closing Pinellas Gulf Coast Academy and merging Walsingham Oaks K-8.

The budget document states that instructional and represented employees displaced during this change will be moved into similar positions at other sites.

These cuts will result in $30-$40 million in savings for the school district during the 2024-25 year, the budget claims.

According to the documents, the district says many schools have lower Title 1 and other grant funds based on enrollment. District enrollment trends have also been declining since 2018.

The district added that they've seen $7.5 million in healthcare increases and $2.5 million in the Florida Retirement System increase.

The budget has not yet been passed, but a workshop is set for Tuesday, April 15, and another meeting is set for June.