Pinellas County school tax referendum projected to pass

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A tax referendum put on the ballot by the Pinellas County School Board is projected to pass, with 68% voting yes.

Voters had the choice of raising taxes to help pay for countywide education endeavors.

The district currently has a $500,000 property tax in place, but the new referendum will increase it to $1 million for four years, starting on July 1, 2025. If it didn't pass, the district would no longer get any millage tax funding at all.

The money goes toward preserving music, art, and reading classes; providing up-to-date technology; and increasing teacher/staff salaries. District leaders said they need to raise the tax to remain competitive with other school districts.