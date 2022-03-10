Pinellas County School Board to finalize details ahead of opening application for next superintendent

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County School Board is holding a work session on Thursday to discuss the superintendent search.

Florida School Board Association Representatives are teaming up with the Pinellas School District to find a new leader.

On Thursday they’ll finalize the qualifications and qualities they need in their next superintendent, as well as the salary range, length of the contract, and the application process.

The district wrapped up community forums and surveys last week.

The minimum qualifications the board has listed so far include:



Master’s Degree

10 years of education leadership with five years in an executive leadership role

Willing to move to Pinellas County within six months of hire

Some of the preferred qualifications include:



Doctorate Degree

Experience in a school district of at least 25,000 students

Experience as a superintendent, assistant superintendent, or position of similar responsibility

Teaching experience

The board is also looking to finalize the new superintendent’s salary range today.

The superintendent base salary in Florida is based on the number of students, full-time employees, and revenue in a district.

So for Pinellas County, that base salary would be $308,992.92.

A draft of the application posting that is awaiting approval, shows the board could offer someone a three-year contract with a salary range of $275,000-$310,000.

Here’s what’s next on the current timeline:



The board is planning on posting advertisements for the position next week

March 14: Application opens

April 20: Board will pick semi-finalists

The week of May 9: On-site interviews for finalists

The work session starts at 8:30 a.m. and will be immediately followed by a board meeting to vote on several items relating to the search.