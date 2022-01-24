Group pushes for Pinellas Schools superintendent with a diverse background

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Right now, the search is on for the next superintendent that will lead one of the largest school districts in Florida.

The Pinellas County Superintendent is stepping down this summer and some community leaders tell ABC Action News they’re making a big push for the next leader to come from a diverse background.

Dr. Ricardo “Ric” Davis has watched the Pinellas County School District come a long way in 30 years since his group, The Concerned Organization for the Quality Education of Black and Brown Students, began.

“Since then, we have made tremendous progress,” Davis said.

According to the Pinellas County School District, 10 years ago, just 56% of African American students graduated high school. Now that number is up to 86%. Ten years ago, just 64% of Hispanic students graduated high school. Now that number is up to 92%, which is the same as the district-wide graduation rate for all students.

The 92% overall graduation rate is the highest of any large public school district in Florida.

“The good news is that we’ve made progress. We have made some measurable progress, but it hasn’t been eliminated. We’re on our way and it’s going to take time,” Davis elaborated.

Davis just penned a letter in the "Weekly Challenger" talking about the need for a superintendent who recognizes the disparities between students and understands the need to close the achievement gap.

“I don’t know that it has to be a Hispanic or a black African American superintendent in order to make the progress. Dr. Michael Grego did well, but clearly, a Hispanic or African American or black superintendent will bring another dimension to the work,” Davis explained.

The school board plans to hold a special meeting Tuesday, January 25th to talk about the superintendent search. The board plans to spend the next two months gathering community feedback and they hope to have a final candidate selected by June.

Davis hopes one day to see 100% of Hispanic and African American students getting a diploma. He also hopes to see the teachers helping them there being from diverse backgrounds as well.

“I think that the superintendent has to come in understanding the history, recognizing what we’ve done so far, and try to help us make that progress,” Davis added.

Outgoing superintendent Dr. Michael Grego said that will be his focus, as well.

We’ll do a great job of finding that next person and we certainly will hold that person accountable, and I will too,” he told ABC Action News shortly after announcing his plan to retire.

