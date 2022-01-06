Pinellas Superintendent Dr. Michael A. Grego announces plan to retire at the end of the school year

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael A. Grego announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year on Thursday.

Dr. Grego, according to a press release, said his last day would be on July 1, 2022.

“Pinellas County Schools is an exceptional district because of the amazing staff, students, families and community that work together to achieve excellence. I am so proud of our collective accomplishments over the past ten years,” Grego shared. “Together, we have taken a district that desperately needed stability and brought a renewed focus on student achievement, district and school operations, facility modernizations and fiscal discipline. Collaboratively, we developed one of the highest achieving, most productive, accomplished and student-centered districts in the state and nation. But, like all great relay races, it is time to pass the baton. I am excited to watch the race continue at what I know will be an even greater pace of improvement. I am honored to have served the staff, students and families of Pinellas County and sincerely appreciate their support over the last ten years.”

Pinellas County Schools

Dr. Grego served as superintendent of Pinellas County Schools for the last ten years, and during that time the overall graduation rate increased from slightly under 70% to 92%.

"The Black graduation rate rose from 56 percent to 86.3 percent and the Hispanic graduation rate increased from 64 percent to 92 percent. Students with disabilities increased their graduation rate from under 40 percent to 83.8 percent and English Learners advanced from 48 percent to 91 percent."

In addition, the district, under Dr. Grego's leadership, "eliminated over 20 D and F schools, and has increased the number of A, B and C schools."

“Dr. Grego has done a truly outstanding job making Pinellas County Schools a national leader in public education,” said current School Board Chair Eileen Long. “I have served with Dr. Grego over the last five years and know he has given his all to the students and staff of Pinellas County Schools. He has served with honor, integrity and above all heart, and has always led with what is best for the students. I am deeply saddened by the news, but I know Dr. Grego is leaving our district in a much better place than when he started, and I am confident our next superintendent has an exceptional foundation to continue our progress. Dr. Grego will be greatly missed, and I wish him much happiness in his retirement.”

As Dr. Grego's final day nears, the Pinellas County School Board said they will discuss and finalize a process to select a new superintendent. Information about the process will be posted at www.pcsb.org/superintendent.