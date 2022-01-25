Pinellas County School Board to discuss starting superintendent search

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County School Board is now moving forward with searching for a new superintendent after current superintendent, Michael Grego, announced he's retiring earlier this month.

Board members are meeting for a workshop Tuesday to discuss the superintendent search.

They’re set to discuss what to consider when choosing a new superintendent.

They’ll talk about the logistics of the search including how applicants will be screened and vetted, how finalists will be selected, the process for interviews and public events, and the parameters for negotiating with a successful candidate about a salary and benefits.

The school board plans to spend the next two months gathering community feedback.

During Tuesday’s workshop, they’ll consider different ways of doing that including online surveys, community forums, and possibly creating a citizen screening committee.

Grego’s last day will be July 1.

The school board hopes to have a final candidate selected by June.

Tuesday’s workshop begins at 1:30 p.m.