Pinellas County detectives investigating death of inmate

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives are investigating the death of an inmate at Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday.
David Egle, 64, was found unresponsive in his cell around 8:50 a.m. Deputies and medical staff performed life-saving procedures on him until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at 8:59 a.m.
Detectives said there's currently no evidence of any physical altercations or injuries while in jail. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.
Egle was originally booked into jail on September 1st.
