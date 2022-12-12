Pinellas County deputies arrest suspect allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies found the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 46-year-old pedestrian in Treasure Island on Dec. 6.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, deputies arrested John Dennelly, 62, and charged him with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Dennelly owned the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado that hit and killed Felicia White. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office said members of its Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to a crash on Dec. 6 involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and 108th Avenue North.

Investigators found that White was walking north on Gulf Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. As she crossed 108th Avenue North in a marked crosswalk, a dark blue pickup truck traveling south on Gulf Boulevard struck White as it entered the left turn lane to head east on 108th Avenue North.

Deputies said Dennelly then drove away. White was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives said their investigation into the crash is continuing. If you have any information regarding this crash or the pickup truck in question, call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200.