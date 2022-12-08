Deputies find vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash in Treasure Island

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The vehicle of a suspect wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Treasure Island has been located, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

PCSO said members of its Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded on Dec. 6 around 7:45 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and 108th Avenue North.

46-year-old Felicia White was walking northbound on Gulf Boulevard, and as she crossed 108th Avenue North in a marked crosswalk, a dark blue pickup truck traveling south on Gulf Boulevard struck White as it entered the left turn lane to head east on 108th Avenue North.

Deputies said the driver of the truck then drove away. White was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators said the dark blue pickup truck is a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado.

Detectives said their investigation into the crash is continuing. If you have any information regarding this crash or the pickup truck in question, call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200.