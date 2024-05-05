One person killed in Clearwater crash

A fatal crash occurred in Clearwater early Sunday morning between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer, city authorities said.

Clearwater Police and Fire and Rescue departments responded to the crash just after 1:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Gulf Boulevard.

The crash involved a pickup and a tractor-trailer. One person in the pickup died, while a second was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries, according to a city of Clearwater press release.

Gulf Boulevard in the Sand Key area has been closed to traffic as the investigation continues.

No other details are available at this time.