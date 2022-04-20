Officer injured in Pinellas Park shooting, suspect in custody

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating after an officer was injured in a shooting. In a release, the department said the officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect in the 4000 block of Ulmerton Road, where a Circle K gas station is located, just before 10 p.m.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital and is currently stable. The suspect, involved in the shooting, is in custody. Pinellas Park PD was assisted by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting. ABC Action News is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

