Watch
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

1 killed in Sarasota County shooting

Crime scene police lights generic WFTS.png
WFTS
Crime scene police lights generic WFTS.png
Posted at 5:23 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 05:23:53-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday morning.

Authorities said an adult man was killed in the incident and the shooter is in custody. The department said there are no other victims, the shooting appears to be domestic in nature and there is no threat to the public.

It happened in the area of Green Oak Court and Wood Oak Drive just before 2 a.m.

The sheriff's office is asking people to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

No other information has been released at this time.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!