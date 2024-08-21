Watch Now
New proposal could bring pickeball, disk golf, and more to some of Florida's state parks

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection proposal could add more amenities and lodging to Florida State Parks. The DEP announced the "Great Outdoors Initiative" Monday, which would increase campsites, cabins, and lodges in state park properties. It also proposes more amenities for parks, including pickleball, disk golf, golf, and paddling.

Eight parks across the state have proposed upgrades, including Honeymoon Island and Hillsborough River State Park.

According to a draft of the DEP proposal, Honeymoon Island could have up to four pickleball courts installed in the upper portion of the park's south beach access area.

Hillsborough River State Park could be adding four pickleball courts and a disc golf course, according to the DEP draft proposal.

Public meetings will be held for the Hillsborough River State Park and Honeymoon Island proposals on August 27.

