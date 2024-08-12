Morean Arts Center uses vacation vibes to inspire newest show, 'Wish You Were Here'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Tampa Bay is one of the more popular travel destinations in the country, so the Morean Arts Center decided to use those vacation vibes to highlight their latest show, “Wish You Were Here.”

From now until Sept. 24, vacation-inspired artwork from more than 150 members of the Morean Arts Center will be on display.

“Every year, we do a member show. This is actually our 106th annual member show. We have amazing member artists, and we like to celebrate them and acknowledge them every year, so this is their time to shine,” said Chief Curator Amanda Cooper.

As you enter “Wish You Were Here,” you might notice a city, beach or park that you may have visited with your own family. Artist Richard Seidel channeled memories from a trip to beautiful but hectic Barcelona.

Then there’s Christina Di Staola, who doesn’t like to focus on scenic places but empty chairs at scenic places.

“Because I’m always intrigued by the combination of the absence and presence of a chair. Has somebody just left, or is somebody coming?” said Di Staola.

These members said having the opportunity to showcase their work on an annual basis is a big help in gaining a following.

“I’m from Columbus, Ohio. I found that in Columbus, a lot of doors were locked, and here, every door is open,” said Seidel.

“The work is judged for prizes, and we have an emerging artist that won best of show, and they are going to get a solo show next year,” said Cooper.

Artist Elizabeth Barenis said she didn’t have to look too far to capture what a vacation means to her.

“It's called 'Tropical Splendor.' It’s a theme of our Florida landscape, palm fronds, represented in sort of an abstract way,” said Barenis.

Then there’s artist Judy Vienneau, who looked to a 38-year-old postcard for inspiration for her painting.

“It's a postcard that my mom sent me before I moved to Florida. She was here on vacation in 1986, so it was the old Sunshine Skyway Bridge before it was torn down and rebuilt,” said Vienneau.

The show is also interactive: visitors are encouraged to draw their own "Wish You Were Here" piece to share with the community.

The Morean Arts Center hopes the show also encourages more people to become members.

“Even if you don’t paint, you should take a class and try to paint. You can take ceramics, glass blowing, or take a hangar and start making sculptures. Everyone can be an artist,” said Seidel.