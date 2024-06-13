Morean Arts Center offers emerging Florida artists their own exhibit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Turning art from a hobby into a career can be very challenging, so the Morean Arts Center offers an exhibit specifically for artists looking to break into the industry every year.

The exhibit is called "Fresh Squeezed, Emerging Artists in Florida." This is the eighth year that the Morean Arts Center has opened up its doors to up-and-coming artists across the state, helping them reach their dreams.

“I didn’t think I was going to get picked, so I was actually shocked and I was grateful and surprised, a lot of emotions happening all at once,” said artist Jayde Archbold.

Archbold still can’t believe it's her work and her name on the walls of the Morean Arts Center. She hopes to be a voice in the community for all those artists out there waiting for their talent to finally be recognized.

“I want to just tell people, and really, artists, that you just have to keep pushing. I’ve been out of art school for eight years, and this is my first really important show, so it does take time; it just matters that you keep going because a lot of people don’t continue with their art career,” she said.

Out of 200 applicants across the state, Archbold, a Tampa native, was one of six selected to be part of this year’s exhibit.

“It’s basically a way that the Morean Arts Center as a community arts organization helps nurture the careers of emerging artists,” said executive director Howayda Affan. “It’s absolutely amazing to see the personal touch that each artist puts into their work.”

Affan said the opportunity is so much more than just giving these artists a space on the gallery walls.

“They learn about how to price their work, how to display their work,” said Affan. “It's a launching pad for their careers and some have really blossomed and continued on to create some really amazing art and become really established artists in their craft.”

Archbold agreed the possibilities following the exhibit are endless.

“I’m really excited for it to get in front of the eyes of new people from all over. I really hope that people connect with it, and I hope that people like it and choose to follow me afterwards and keep up with the work I’m doing and making and future shows I’m in,” said Archbold.

Fresh Squeezed is on display until June 27. For more information, click here.