Millions of federal dollars will support St. Pete-Clearwater Airport's growth

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It may be small, but the St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport is mighty.

On a rainy Sunday morning, Jobi Taylor easily grabbed her luggage, seamlessly ending her vacation.

"We love this airport. Here. We fly Allegiant a lot. So, yeah, this airport is great," she said.

About 2.5 million passengers relied on the airport last year, according to their Passenger Report.

WFTS

While that number can't compete with other, larger airports, it is a part of a growing trend—smaller Florida airports are seeing a lot more foot traffic.

"This airport is just so convenient. It's small. It's clean. It's easy to get out of. Yeah, we love this airport," said Taylor.

That's why the federal government is investing $6 million into the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding $112.5 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 10 airports in Florida.

$6 million is going to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport. The money will fund the eligible portion of the terminal renovation and expansion project.

That project includes revamping the TSA checkpoints, adding two new gates, expanding passenger hold-rooms, increasing baggage make‐up capacity, and adding escalators and elevators.

WFTS

For Annette Bartha, a Visit St. Pete Clearwater tourism promotor, this expansion could mean more growth to the tourism industry.

"I can see more people coming to this airport instead of going to Tampa since this is so much closer, and more people are willing to leave the car at home and just use public transportation. This is really close to all the different beaches we have here. So this is going to be a great connection point for people traveling to this area," Bartha said.

Even with all of the projects in the works, travelers say they hope it doesn't take away from the airport's charm.

"I don't want to get too big. I don't want to be like Orlando International. I'm good with the size. That's what's so great about it," said Taylor.

WFTS

In Florida, the 11 projects selected include:



$50 million to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport: This award funds a portion of the Terminal Connector to connect all terminals post-security at the airport. This includes the construction of two connector walkways, enhanced security checkpoints, a renovated baggage claim hall, and an expanded holdroom.

$27 million to Miami International Airport for two projects: These projects fund a portion of the rehabilitation of the existing Automated People Mover and a portion of the design phase to modernize and redevelop the Central Terminal and Concourses E and F.

$8 million to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers: This investment funds a portion of the reconfiguration and expansion of the terminal access and curbside roadways.

$7 million to Palm Beach International Airport: This project funds a portion of Phase 2 of the Concourse B Expansion and Rehabilitation Project. This phase will complete the expansion and modernization of the 13‐gate concourse.

$1 million to Orlando Sanford International Airport: This project funds a portion of the rehabilitation of the West Terminal corridor, expanding the passenger waiting area and improving ADA accommodations.

$10 million to Punta Gorda Airport: This project funds a portion of the terminal rehabilitation and expansion project, which includes renovating the security checkpoint and adding public circulation, a holdroom, and space for restrooms.

$6 million to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport: This project funds the eligible portion of the terminal renovation and expansion project, which consists of adding two new gates, consolidating TSA checkpoints, expanding passenger hold-rooms, increasing baggage make‐up capacity, and adding escalators and elevators.

$2 million to Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville: This project partially funds the construction of a new Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT).

$950,000 to Venice Municipal Airport: This project funds the eligible portion of a new aviation terminal building that will meet existing and future demand.

$500,000 to Williston Municipal Airport: This project funds the eligible portion of a new aviation terminal building that will meet existing and future demand.

To learn more about all of the projects supported by the money nationwide, go here.