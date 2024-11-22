Watch Now
Middle school students make blankets for leukemia patients at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

Middle school students at Pinellas Preparatory Academy in Largo made blankets for leukemia patients at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

The teacher behind the project, Betsy Mauro, started this project because of her son Chris. Chris was diagnosed with leukemia in 2010 and was treated at All Children's. A family friend gave Chris a fleece blanket for the hospital, and he used it every visit. Chris passed away in November 2015.

The goal is for the students to make over 200 blankets. The hope is to give back to the community and show how kids can support other kids.

