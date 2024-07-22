Man was showing roommate guns when he was accidentally shot: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man's death is being investigated after police said his roommate accidentally shot him Sunday evening.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at a home on 49th Avenue North around 4:57 p.m. after they received reports about a shooting. There, they found roommates Kevin Bishop, 50, and William Tompkins, 57.

Deputies said Bishop was lying on the floor and had been shot in the chest.

According to detectives, both Bishop and Tompkins were drinking while Bishop showed Tompkins multiple guns that he owned. Bishop also told Tompkins that all of the guns were unloaded.

During an investigation, detectives said they learned Tompkins and Bishop were pointing guns at themselves and each other, pulling the triggers but not firing.

Detectives said Bishop then took a Glock 21 from Tompkins and, as Tompkins' fingers released from the gun, Bishop grabbed it and was accidentally shot in the chest.

Tompkins left the home and called 911. Bishop was taken to a hospital, where he died.