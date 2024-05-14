Man taken to hospital after water rescue on Clearwater Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after he was rescued from the water on Clearwater Beach Tuesday.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a water rescue call late Tuesday afternoon behind Continental Towers, located at 675 S. Gulfview Blvd. on Clearwater Beach.

The initial call came in at 3:49 p.m. with a swimmer who had been pulled from the water by bystanders.

Clearwater Fire medics treated the man, who was then taken to Morton Plant Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.