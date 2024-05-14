Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Man taken to hospital after water rescue on Clearwater Beach

Ambulance generic Canva.png
Canva
Ambulance generic Canva.png
Posted at 5:30 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 17:30:52-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after he was rescued from the water on Clearwater Beach Tuesday.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a water rescue call late Tuesday afternoon behind Continental Towers, located at 675 S. Gulfview Blvd. on Clearwater Beach.

The initial call came in at 3:49 p.m. with a swimmer who had been pulled from the water by bystanders.

Clearwater Fire medics treated the man, who was then taken to Morton Plant Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

Jobless claims in the U.S. have jumped to their highest levels since August. Is it a sign of a weakening labor market or are people just sick of their jobs and quitting? ABC Action News Anchor Paul LaGrone went out this week to get Your Voice on Your Job.

Your Voice: Are you happy with your job?

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.