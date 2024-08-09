Man riding an e-bike killed in St. Pete crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A man died while riding an e-bike during a crash in St. Petersburg.
According to St. Pete police, a 46-year-old man was riding the e-bike at 28th St. N and Haulkey Robert Place N just before 6 a.m. Friday.
The e-bike rider was traveling in the curb lane and crashed into a car that was also in the curb lane. He then fell from the bike and was hit by a second car.
Police said the drivers remained at the crash site and cooperated with the investigation.
