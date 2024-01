TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs Police and Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on US 19 Tuesday morning.

Police said the crash happened on the southbound lanes of US 19 just south of Beckett Way.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, but his name has not been released. Next of kin has yet to be notified.

The vehicle was a 2008 Mercury SUV that was driven by a 21 year old woman. Police said she was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.