Man is charged after calling 911 to claim he didn't get sex he paid for: PCSO

MIRAMAR, Fla. — A man who called 911 after claiming he did not receive sex that he paid for has been charged, according to Pinellas County authorities.
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said 21-year-old Sultan Jiza Muedh Alnofaie called 911 several times in the early hours of Sunday morning to report that he had paid $300 for sex and did not receive it.
PCSO said staff told police that Alnofaie had requested a private room and sex from an employee. When the staff denied his request, he called 911.
He was arrested and charged with misuse of the wireless 911 system.
"I know that my daughter is not the only one going through this difficult time, but she is not a criminal," said Lourdes Martinez. "She does not deserve to be there."
A Sarasota family is shaken up after being separated from their daughter. Federal agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 22-year-old daughter, Maria Martinez. And now, they are demanding for her return.