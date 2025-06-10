Watch Now
Man is charged after calling 911 to claim he didn't get sex he paid for: PCSO

MIRAMAR, Fla. — A man who called 911 after claiming he did not receive sex that he paid for has been charged, according to Pinellas County authorities.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said 21-year-old Sultan Jiza Muedh Alnofaie called 911 several times in the early hours of Sunday morning to report that he had paid $300 for sex and did not receive it.

PCSO said staff told police that Alnofaie had requested a private room and sex from an employee. When the staff denied his request, he called 911.

He was arrested and charged with misuse of the wireless 911 system.

