Man fatally stabs his mother inside St. Petersburg home: Police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police said a man fatally stabbed his mother at a St. Petersburg home late Thursday night.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers arrived at the home on 54th Terrace South just before midnight. Inside, they found Barbara Pullaro, 53, dead with multiple stab wounds.

Her son, Rafal Gajowczyk, 24, was also inside with injuries to his hands from the attack. Police said Gajowczyk has mental health issues.

He is currently at Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital for the injuries he received while attacking the victim.

Once Gajowczyk is released from the hospital, he will be charged and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

There is no other information available at this time.