Man fatally shot blue heron and mallard duck in Pinellas Park: FWC

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Officials said a man who shot and killed both a great blue heron and mallard duck in Pinellas County was issued a citation.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said officers arrived at 42-year-old Joseph Griffin White's backyard in Pinellas Park after they received reports about the shooting in a residential neighborhood.

The FWC said while in White's yard, officers found the dead heron, along with the dead duck. White admitted to shooting the heron with a pellet rifle to keep shorebirds and ducks from gathering near his pool.

Great blue herons and other native migratory birds are federally protected animals, making it unlawful to harm and kill them. White received a citation for the illegal shooting on April 12.

Anyone with information about other wildlife violations can report them to FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).