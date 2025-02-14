Man dies after getting hit by Jeep while crossing Clearwater road

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man died from his injuries after he was hit by a Jeep while trying to cross a road in Clearwater late Thursday night.

The Clearwater Police Department said officers, along with Clearwater Fire & Rescue, responded to the crash around 11:41 p.m.

They arrived at Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Thornton Road, where investigators learned that the 37-year-old victim was attempting to cross when he was hit by a 2020 Jeep.

He was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where he died.

Police said they do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, and the driver remained on scene to cooperate.