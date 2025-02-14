Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Man dies after getting hit by Jeep while crossing Clearwater road

Clearwater Police
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Clearwater Police
Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man died from his injuries after he was hit by a Jeep while trying to cross a road in Clearwater late Thursday night.

The Clearwater Police Department said officers, along with Clearwater Fire & Rescue, responded to the crash around 11:41 p.m.

They arrived at Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Thornton Road, where investigators learned that the 37-year-old victim was attempting to cross when he was hit by a 2020 Jeep.

He was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where he died.

Police said they do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, and the driver remained on scene to cooperate.


For Black History Month, ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska sat down with two Black photographers. Both use their images to inspire and educate.

Behind the Lens of ‘Black Excellence’: The journey of two photographers

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.