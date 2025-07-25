Man arrested for shooting 15-year-old trying to purchase gun: PCSO

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Deputies said they arrested a man who shot a 15-year-old boy trying to purchase a gun in Clearwater on Wednesday evening.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at 5346 Laurel Place around 5:30 p.m. after they received a 911 call about the boy, Ahmad Albayati, who was shot and lying on the ground.

When deputies found Albayati, he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His next of kin has been notified.

During the investigation, detectives said they learned that Albayati was speaking to 19-year-old James Acosta about purchasing a gun. During the conversation, Acosta shot Albayati in the back and upper chest.

Acosta then fled the scene, but was found later by deputies and taken into custody. He was charged with third-degree murder, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, and furnishing a firearm to a minor.

Acosta was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.