Man arrested for alleged sexual battery of 6-year-old in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police said they arrested a man for sexual battery of a minor.

Investigators said Joshua Tybeck, 47, sexually battered a child in 2020 who was 6 years old at the time of the incident. Tybeck was a family friend with no familial ties to the child.

Police said Tybeck was employed as a plant operator at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School for about two years.

On May 27, police arrested Tybeck, 47, and took him to Pinellas County Jail.

Authorities said if you have knowledge of any other victims, please contact Pinellas Park Police.

ABC Action News Mugshot Policy When a mugshot is used

If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mugshot is in the greater public interest. Using previous mugshots

Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime We do not show mugshots of victims

This policy started in early 2021