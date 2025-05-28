Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Man arrested for alleged sexual battery of 6-year-old in Pinellas County

joshua tybeck.png
Pinellas Park Police
joshua tybeck.png
Posted

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police said they arrested a man for sexual battery of a minor.

Investigators said Joshua Tybeck, 47, sexually battered a child in 2020 who was 6 years old at the time of the incident. Tybeck was a family friend with no familial ties to the child.

Police said Tybeck was employed as a plant operator at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School for about two years.

On May 27, police arrested Tybeck, 47, and took him to Pinellas County Jail.

Authorities said if you have knowledge of any other victims, please contact Pinellas Park Police.

ABC Action News Mugshot Policy

When a mugshot is used
If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mugshot is in the greater public interest.

Using previous mugshots
Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime

We do not show mugshots of victims

This policy started in early 2021

"Your heart just explodes"

Katie Richesin said for years, constraints in her Army career held her back from taking the step into motherhood. But the desire to be a mom eventually won over, and when she looked into fostering, her world changed.

Tampa soldier becomes a mom after opening her heart to 3 kids through fostering

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.