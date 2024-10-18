Man arrested after driving past barricades, hitting two construction workers in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old man was arrested after driving past construction barricades and hitting two construction workers, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said that Charles Edward Kunath, of Palm Harbor, drove up to a road being worked on by Pinellas County construction workers. The road had been flooded and partially washed out.

Kunath drove around the barricades and vehicles that indicated the road was closed, even though workers flagged him to stop.

FHP said that's when he collided with two workers: a 49-year-old Pinellas Park man and a 49-year-old Clearwater man. Both men were taken to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Kunath left the scene and was later found at his home by FHP troopers. He was arrested and charged with attempted vehicular homicide, aggravated battery involving a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of a crash with injury, reckless driving involving serious injury, and several other traffic violations.