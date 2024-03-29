Local organizations see impact from new law surrounding people experiencing homelessness

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It's been nearly a month since Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new law that bans people experiencing homelessness from sleeping in public parks and in public spaces.

Although it doesn't take effect until October, some churches and organizations that help those experiencing homelessness are already starting to see the impacts of the new law.

"I hope that more of us can see unhoused folks as our neighbors. Just because you don't have a physical address doesn't mean that you're not part of our community," said Nick Carey with Faith in Florida. "We're really just backing people into a corner with no resources to help them."

Both Faith in Florida and members of Allendale United Methodist Church said they are seeing an increase in the number of people who are in need of housing assistance.

"They were really just looking for a place where they wouldn't be bothered by law enforcement, and they had heard that this community would be one that would welcome them with open arms," said Carey.

Reverend Andy Oliver said since the legislation passed he's seen twelve people show up at the church needing help. He allowed them to set up tents in a church-owned lot.

"You know, as long as they were good neighbors and work toward a housing solution with me, we would allow them to stay and place them hopefully into housing," said Reverend Oliver.

Since then, Carey and Reverend Oliver have helped eleven of those people find temporary housing.

"I know it's created a lot of fear among people who are unhoused. Already they face a lot of bias and discrimination from individuals and from the police, from the city... and they're just trying to exist," said Reverend Oliver.

Local organizations said as more people become homeless in the area, they really need more funding and assistance to help those people. Allendale United Methodist Church is working with the City of St. Pete to potentially build temporary housing units on the empty lot.

But in the meantime, Reverend Oliver placed a statue of Jesus in a tent in the lot to remind people of one message. "This tent and statue of Jesus reminds us, that Jesus always located himself with those who were the least of these, the most despised. We could find Jesus there, and so if we wanna follow Jesus, that's where we have to be also," said Reverend Oliver.