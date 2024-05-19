Motorcyclist killed in Gandy Bridge crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa motorcyclist was killed in a Gandy Bridge crash on Saturday after running into the back of another vehicle, authorities said.

The 33-year-old motorcyclist was traveling eastbound at about 10:45 p.m. on the Gandy Bridge approaching the Hillsborough County line from Pinellas at a “very high rate of speed,” according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 48-year-old St. Petersburg man, was traveling eastbound on the bridge ahead of motorcycle.

Prior to reaching the county line, the rider collided with the rear of the Jeep, the report stated.

The motorcyclist then traveled off the roadway, struck the concrete barrier, and came back onto the roadway where he and the bike tumbled for several hundred feet. The motorcycle then burst into flames. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep driver, who stopped at the scene after the collision, was not injured.

