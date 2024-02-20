Local organization to turn empty hospital into affordable housing for seniors

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Housing Authority just received funding to turn an abandoned hospital into affordable housing for senior citizens.

The hospital, called Edward White Hospital, closed down ten years ago due to revenue issues.

Now, the organization is turning it into 71 apartments for low-income seniors.

Sherry Wesa works near the hospital and said she hopes the building is designed well.

"Something that's nice and comes to life...I hope it's something they can enjoy, and then give them a lot of stuff they can do on the outside like shuffleboard or bocce," said Wesa.

The hospital shut down back in 2014 because of declining revenue.

Now, the St. Petersburg Housing Authority has big plans: turning the 121,000-square-foot building into 71 new affordable housing apartments for seniors.

"It's going to be beautiful…it's going to be probably one of the most beautiful buildings in this part of the city," said Michael Lundy with the St. Petersburg Housing Authority.

On Monday, the organization announced it received approval and $500,000 in funding from the Pinellas County Commission.

"It's going to be multipurpose; we will have health services, we will have our own staff, we will provide our own on-site property management services," said Lundy.

Residents said affordable housing for seniors is needed more than ever right now.

"A lot of them are fixed incomes, and it's very hard for them to buy their medicine, let alone afford an apartment," said West.

Lundy said the project is estimated to cost $38 million.

"Seniors are underserved. We have enough people on our waiting list to fill this building three times," said Lundy.

Leaders with the St. Petersburg Housing Authority say construction will begin in mid-2024.

It's an effort Wesa says will make a difference.

"Just kind of help them along and just enjoy the rest of their lives," said Wesa.