Local organization starts "Rock Your Helmet" campaign to improve bicyclist safety

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some people describe the situation for walkers and bikers on Pinellas County roadways as dangerous. Florida leads the nation with the highest pedestrian and bicyclist deaths, with 18 people involved in bike crashes every day.

A local organization is working to keep bicyclists safe on roads in Pinellas County, especially as more and more drivers come to the Tampa Bay area.

The organization called Car-Free St. Pete is starting a campaign called "Rock Your Helmet."

It's a campaign that biker John Sinibaldi supports.

Every morning, John Sinibaldi puts on his helmet and bikes 30 miles around St. Petersburg.

"I tell people it's the closest thing to flying without flying. It's just wonderful to get out there," said Sinibaldi.

He not only loves the sport, but he said it's a way to connect with his dad.

"My father was a two-time Olympian, he's in the bicycle hall-of-fame, so I grew up with the sport," said Sinibaldi.

While he said it's his passion, it can be dangerous.

"It doesn't happen as often as you would think, but when it does happen, it's pretty catastrophic," said Sinibaldi.

He's been hit twice by a car while bicycling through St. Pete.

"Unfortunately, I had a brain injury from that accident, pulmonary embolism, two fractured vertebrae, five herniated disks, ongoing issues throughout my life too," said Sinibaldi.

Sinibaldi was wearing his helmet during those wrecks and said he was alive because of it.

"I can't imagine falling down at 25 miles an hour without a helmet and bouncing your head off the pavement and how you would not come out of that without severe injury or death," he said.

That's why he is a big advocate for helmet safety.

Car-Free St. Pete is starting a campaign to encourage people on bikes and motorcycles to wear protective gear.

"You can trust yourself as a biker to be fine and all of that, but you can't trust drivers or other people on bikes, to be honest," said Alfonso Hernandez with the organization.

The organization said cycling without helmets is a big issue in the Pinellas County area.

According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there have been 41 bicycle crashes in Pinellas County this year, with 37 of those involving injuries.

"On your bike, you are definitely more vulnerable than whoever is in the car," said Hernandez.

Organization leaders said wearing a helmet is critical, but it's also important to make sure that the helmet fits properly. They said a helmet should be snug, and the buckle should sit right under your chin.

The organization will be hosting events over the next year, handing out helmets and doing free helmet-fittings.

Sinibaldi hopes cyclists take precautions and drivers are careful too.

"I hope to ride until 100, to be honest with you, I love riding. It's just something I enjoy doing," said Sinibaldi.