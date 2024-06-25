Local group fights to keep summer camp open at Indian Rocks Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A summer camp at Indian Rocks Beach is on the verge of shutting down.

One viewer emailed us about the issue, saying the camp, called Jack's Skim Camp, is a staple in the community and asking for help to keep it open.

"It's special to them. I had a kid yesterday tell me this is the most fun he's ever had in his entire life. And when I hear stuff like that, I just can't stop," said Jackson Tenney, who runs the camp.

He said it all started as a free activity to teach kids how to ride surfboards.

"It kind of became so popular that we had to start charging again because I needed extra coaches, and not everyone can volunteer their time," said Tenney.

For 15 years, parents have dropped their children off at the camp, which goes from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. during the week.

"It's kind of more of a gathering, like a demo where we come out and show them what it's all about," said Tenney.

But recently, the City of Indian Rocks Beach sent Tenney a letter, saying his group activity is violating a city ordinance.

"They are requiring us to have Summer camp insurance. All the quotes that I've gotten have been more expensive than what we typically make the entire Summer," said Tenney.

City ordinance 2018-04 states commercial gatherings involving less than 50 people must obtain an annual permit from the city manager.

ABC Action News did contact the city for details on the issue but hasn't heard back yet.

"Is there something that can be done? Surely there's more to the story," said Karen Young, who has friends who bring their children to the camp.

"They are building friendships, skills, my goodness, the skillset of being able to surf and skim and boogie and do all of those wonderful things. It's a whole community," said Young.

She wonders why the city is intervening now.

"There's a whole generation of kids, 15 years, that have been coming to Jack's Skim Camp," said Young.

Tenney hopes he and the city can come up with a solution.

"See all these kids smiling and laughing and having fun. And I wish they would just lend a hand to help rather than just trying to keep us from coming out here and enjoying ourselves," said Tenney.