Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Local couple restoring historic church in St. Pete for wedding and event space

Entrepreneurs Noam and Irene Krasniansky once appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank"
A Tampa Bay area couple who once appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank" is breathing new life into a piece of St. Petersburg history. Married entrepreneurs Noam and Irene Krasniansky are restoring the historic Euclid Methodist Church, which first opened in 1926 but has been empty for decades. "We're crazy risk-takers," said Irene of the iconic building in St. Pete's Historic Uptown. "We also love to save things."
Screen Shot 2024-06-10 at 6.36.49 PM.png
Posted at 5:42 AM, Jun 11, 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area couple who once appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank" is breathing new life into a piece of St. Petersburg history.

Married entrepreneurs Noam and Irene Krasniansky are restoring the historic Euclid Methodist Church, which first opened in 1926 but has been empty for decades.

"We're crazy risk-takers," said Irene of the iconic building in St. Pete's Historic Uptown. "We also love to save things."

"And we fell in love with this church," said Noam.

They are turning the $1 million-plus property into a wedding and event space, with a hopeful opening date in about a year and a half.

The new space will be called the Treehouse — and there's definitely a story in the name.

Noam and Irene have planted more than 200,000 trees, a green offshoot of their company—the "Shark Tank"-funded Bambooee, which uses bamboo to make household items such as towels, pillows and more.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.