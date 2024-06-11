Local couple restoring historic church in St. Pete for wedding and event space

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area couple who once appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank" is breathing new life into a piece of St. Petersburg history.

Married entrepreneurs Noam and Irene Krasniansky are restoring the historic Euclid Methodist Church, which first opened in 1926 but has been empty for decades.

"We're crazy risk-takers," said Irene of the iconic building in St. Pete's Historic Uptown. "We also love to save things."

"And we fell in love with this church," said Noam.

They are turning the $1 million-plus property into a wedding and event space, with a hopeful opening date in about a year and a half.

The new space will be called the Treehouse — and there's definitely a story in the name.

Noam and Irene have planted more than 200,000 trees, a green offshoot of their company—the "Shark Tank"-funded Bambooee, which uses bamboo to make household items such as towels, pillows and more.