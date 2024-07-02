Lifeguard program, new designated swim zones part of a push to increase safety on madeira beach

MADEIRA BEACH, FLA. — Beach safety is a big topic in Madeira Beach right now. It’s all about making sure beachgoers are safe in the water and on land. City officials are looking to expand the city’s designated swim zones and add a lifeguard program.

“Unfortunately we’ve had three drowning in the last two and a half years. We’ve had over 100 water rescues as well,” said City manager Robin Gomez.

According to the latest numbers from the city’s fire department, Madeira Beach fire has responded to 173 water rescues, 29 near drownings, and at least 8 drowning deaths since 2020.

That was shocking information for many of the beachgoers out Tuesday.

“Oh my gosh,” said tourist Kathy Wilde. “That’s awful.”

Those stats are part of the driving force behind city leaders exploring some new possible safety options.

“The goal is to make sure everyone - beachgoers and locals — are safe,” said Gomez.

The designated swim zones are to protect swimmers from boats and other watercraft along the 2 miles of shoreline. Gomez said that if the proposal is approved, the city won’t have to spend additional funds to make this happen because it already has what it needs to mark the zones.

The lifeguard program will require additional funds for equipment, construction of lifeguard stations, and staff. It will cost about $400,000.

“Having eyes and a body on the sand to be able to respond would be an improvement and enhancement on safety,” he said.

The city will investigate grant funding. However, the proposal also includes raising the city’s parking rate from $3 an hour to $4 an hour.

There will be no additional funds coming from taxpayers.

Several tourists on the beach Tuesday expressed their opinions, saying, “It’s worth the cost.”

“I always feel safe when there’s a lifeguard because you never know what could happen,” said Wilde.

The city will hold one more public meeting to hear from locals, and then leaders will vote. If approved, beachgoers and locals could see the changes by next year.