Largo man, 78, facing murder charge for allegedly beating wife on Christmas Day

LARGO, Fla. — A 78-year-old Largo man is now facing a first-degree murder charge after he allegedly beat his wife on Christmas Day, before stabbing himself.

The Largo Police Department said they received a call about a domestic disturbance at a home on Pinecone Way on Dec. 25. The caller, 78-year-old Jonathan McPhee, told officers he killed his wife and was going to commit suicide.

When police arrived, they found McPhee, who had stabbed himself, and the woman, who was suffering from blunt-force trauma. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Largo Police said the woman died from her injuries on December 30. McPhee remains in the hospital in critical condition.

McPhee, who had faced a charge of attempted first-degree murder, has had his charges upgraded to first-degree murder.

