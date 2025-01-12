Largo community raises funds to replace van for paraplegic neighbor

LARGO, Fla. (WFTS) — A Largo neighborhood is raising money for one of their neighbors.

Andrew Hale is paralyzed. He currently gets around with his transport van, but the van is quickly aging and becoming less reliable.

To get Hale a more reliable and safe mode of transportation, his neighbor, Judy Flynn, hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday.

"They had gotten a van from up north and as we know, anything from up north starts to get rusted, and my husband would try to fix it and it just it's not fixable," she said. "So one day I was thinking about and I said, 'Well, maybe we should have a little fundraiser.' I said, I can do that. And so a friend of mine said have a spaghetti fundraiser. I said, 'Oh yeah, I got a little Italian me, I got that'. That's not a problem."

She began to put the fundraiser together. It quickly gained traction throughout the neighborhood.

"I thought 50 people. Then I said, okay, 100 people. And then I said well let's just keep selling tickets. And we ended up over 140 tickets right now. I have got donations, unbelievable of people that are not here," she recalled.

People paid for their meals, brought items to be donated, and then bid on those items. The money is all going towards a better life for Hale.

"It's really touching. It means it's really hard to take in," Hale said. "I was not expecting this. Many people. This is insane, but it's awesome."

The group previously raised about $5,000 from GoFundMe. They're still working to calculate what was raised Saturday night. But the outpouring of love has been nothing short of amazing to Hale and his mother, Debby Fuller.

"Now that he's able to deal with a crowd of people, he can probably enjoy a nice concert or, you know, a sporting event, hockey, baseball, whatever. But right now, we don't have the means to safely get them there. We could probably get them there, but, you know, on a prayer, you know, can we make it home again? So it's going to mean a lot to all of us," his mother said.

If you want to donate to the family, you can do so here.